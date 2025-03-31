North Korea rallies instructors to instill loyalty to Kim Jong-un in children
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 11:10
North Korea has hosted the first large-scale gathering of instructors for a nationwide children's union, emphasizing their role in fostering young people's loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported Monday.
The large-scale lecture for instructors from across the country took place in Pyongyang from Wednesday to Saturday for the first time in history to urge them to fulfill their responsibilities in nurturing "youth revolutionaries and patriots," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The report was referring to a nationwide children's union, known as the "Red Necktie" unit, which students aged 7-14 are required to join. Established in 1946, the union is estimated to have three million members.
The KCNA said the event took place at Kim's instruction and that his remarks were delivered during the meeting, though no details were disclosed.
Issues discussed during the lecture included instructors' role as political protectors tasked with nurturing children as youth "revolutionaries and patriots" who remain endlessly faithful to North Korean leader Kim, the report said.
"Children should be taught to appreciate and know the value of the organization from a young age and to accustom themselves to voluntarily participating in its activities," the KCNA quoted a speaker as saying at the meeting.
Ways to enhance educational methods, as well as "defects" in the projects aimed at strengthening the children's union and its roles, were also discussed during the meeting, according to the KCNA.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
