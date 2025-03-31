 Assembly committee passes resolution urging appointment of Constitutional Court justice
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Assembly committee passes resolution urging appointment of Constitutional Court justice

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:38
Ma Eun-hyuck, nominee for Constitutional Court justice, speaks to lawmakers duriing a parliamentary hearing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

Ma Eun-hyuck, nominee for Constitutional Court justice, speaks to lawmakers duriing a parliamentary hearing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
A resolution urging the appointment of Ma Eon-hyeok as a Constitutional Court justice passed the National Assembly’s House Steering Committee on Monday, led by the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and other opposition parties. 
 
Lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) did not attend the committee’s plenary session.
 

Related Article

 
“The current chaos here in Korea started from former acting President Choi Sang-mok and current acting President Han Duck-soo,” said DP leader Lee Jae-myung in the liberal party’s supreme council meeting on Monday. “The refusal of the two people to appoint nominee Ma Eun-hyeok has created this confusion.”
 
Lee described Choi and Han’s actions as “destroying the constitutional order” and “sowing unrest among the people,” stressing that refusing to nominate a justice nominee the parliament approved is “an infringement of the National Assembly's constitutional authority to structure the Constitution.”
 
“The Constitutional Court should immediately answer the people’s calling for the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol,” said DP supreme council member Kim Min-seok, urging Han to approve the nomination of Ma to “heal the unconstitutional flaw of the Constitutional Court.”
 
"April 1 is the deadline,” said Kim.  
 
The DP plans to submit impeachment motions against both Han and Choi — commonly referred to as “double impeachment” — to the National Assembly as early as April 2 or 3 if Ma’s appointment is not approved.  

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Democratic Party People Power Party Korea Constitutional Court

More in Politics

Assembly committee passes resolution urging appointment of Constitutional Court justice

PPP floor leader suggests justices' appointment hinges on DP's decision against impeachment motion

Yoon's office slams DPs push to extend justices' terms as 'true insurrection,' 'tyranny of the majority'

By-election breakdown: Who's on the ballot in low-key April 2 vote

Police boost security for top judges ahead of presidential impeachment ruling

Related Stories

CIO ruled constitutional, but ideological split remains

Loopholes guaranteed

Useless confirmation hearing

Bunch of bullies (KOR)

Parties clash over NEC's future amid nepotism scandal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)