By-election breakdown: Who's on the ballot in low-key April 2 vote
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 14:08 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 14:57
- CHO JUNG-WOO
By-elections for Busan’s new education superintendent, as well as city mayors and district and county chiefs in several regions, are set to take place on Wednesday.
The under-the-radar elections come amid the pending verdict from the Constitutional Court on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. While some observers suggest the results could serve as a barometer of public sentiment, others argue otherwise since the two main rival parties — the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and the conservative People Power Party (PPP) — are only competing directly in three of the five local government head elections in the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang regions.
Despite these by-elections being the first nationwide vote since Korea entered a period of political uncertainty following Yoon’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration, both parties have opted for relatively low-profile campaigns. Early voting, held last Friday and Saturday, recorded the lowest turnout for a by-election since 2017, at just 7.94 percent.
As the by-elections approach, the Korea JoongAng Daily breaks down key details about the upcoming vote.
Q. When are the by-elections happening?
A. The by-elections will be held on Wednesday, April 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. across 23 constituencies. Voters will elect five local government heads, eight metropolitan council members, nine district council members and Busan’s new education superintendent.
City mayors and district chiefs will be elected in Guro District in northern Seoul, Asan in South Chungcheong, Damyang County in South Jeolla, Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang and Geoje in South Gyeongsang, along with the new superintendent for the southern port city.
Who is eligible to vote?
Around 4.62 million people aged 18 and older are eligible to vote, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Among them, 13,116 are foreign residents. Under the Public Official Election Act, foreigners who have held permanent residency for at least three years are allowed to vote in local elections.
A total of 7,924 overseas Koreans who have entered the country intending to stay for at least 30 days and have registered their residency are also eligible to vote in these by-elections.
How was early voter turnout?
Early voting, held on March 28 and 29, recorded a turnout rate of 7.94 percent, the lowest since the 2017 by-elections, according to the National Election Commission. Historically, it marks the fourth-lowest early voting rate for any by-election.
Early voter turnout for the five regions electing local government heads varied. Damyang County in South Jeolla recorded the highest rate at 37.92 percent, while Geoje in South Gyeongsang followed with 19.36 percent. Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang posted a turnout of 18.34 percent, Asan in South Chungcheong saw 12.48 percent and Guro District in Seoul recorded the lowest at 8.24 percent. The early voting turnout for Busan’s education superintendent election was 5.87 percent.
Why were the campaigns kept low-profile?
The campaigns have remained relatively low-profile, largely due to devastating wildfires in the southeastern regions. Party leaders have made few public appearances related to the elections.
PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong had planned to campaign for the Asan mayoral candidate on March 23 but canceled his visit to focus on the wildfire response. DP leader Lee Jae-myung has also kept a low profile, making only a single campaign stop in Damyang County on March 22, where the DP candidate is competing against the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party.
What are the key races to watch?
The Busan education superintendent race is expected to be highly competitive, with two conservative candidates and one liberal candidate in the race. Jeong Seung-yoon, a former Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission vice chair, and Choi Yun-hong, a former acting superintendent, are both conservative candidates. Kim Seok-jun, a former superintendent, is running as the liberal candidate. Jeong, who is considered pro-Yoon, has campaigned against the president's impeachment, while Kim has taken the opposite stance.
The DP and PPP will directly compete in the mayoral elections in Asan, Gimcheon and Geoje.
In Damyang County, Lee Jae-jong of the DP, who served as an administrator at the Blue House during the Moon Jae-in government, will compete against Damyang County Council chief Jeong Chul-won of the Rebuilding Korea Party, in what is being closely watched as a test of DP leader Lee's influence in the region.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO
