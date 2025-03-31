CIO opens investigation into Finance Minister Choi's postponement of Constitutional Court justice
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 21:48
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) launched an investigation on Monday into allegations that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok purposefully postponed the appointment of Constitution Court justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.
The CIO’s third investigative division, led by senior prosecutor Lee Dae-hwan, dispatched investigators to the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Monday afternoon.
The CIO obtained materials related to the dispute over the nomination of Constitutional Court justice candidate Ma. According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the materials were handed over voluntarily after prior coordination with the CIO.
Investigations began after a civic organization on March 5 reported Choi for negligence of duties regarding his appointment of Ma. The case was subsequently assigned to the CIO’s third division. Investigators plan to analyze the collected documents and summon the complainants for questioning in the coming days.
On Dec. 26, 2024, the National Assembly voted to nominate Cho Han-chang, Chung Kye-sun and Ma as candidates for Constitutional Court justices. However, on Dec. 31, Choi, then serving as acting president, appointed only Cho and Chung. He withheld Ma’s appointment, citing "the need for bipartisan agreement."
In response, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik filed a petition with the Constitutional Court, arguing that the acting president had violated the legislature’s authority.
On Feb. 27, the Constitutional Court ruled unanimously in favor of the National Assembly. The court found that Choi had infringed upon the legislature’s constitutional authority to nominate justices. Despite the ruling, Choi has yet to appoint Ma. Acting President Han Duck-soo, who returned to his duties after the court rejected an impeachment motion on March 24, has also not moved forward with the appointment. As a result, the Constitutional Court continues to operate with only eight sitting justices.
Separately, the CIO’s third division is also investigating Choi on bribery and extortion charges under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. The Democratic Party filed a complaint on March 21, accusing Choi of involvement in a 2015 influence-peddling scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration.
At the time, Choi served as the Blue House’s senior secretary for economic and financial affairs. The party claims he played a key role in establishing the Mir Foundation, allegedly under instructions from superiors, including controversial figure Choi Soon-sil (now known as Choi Seo-won). The Democratic Party’s legal committee asserts that Choi was actively involved in raising illicit funds to support the foundation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
