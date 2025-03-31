PPP floor leader suggests justices' appointment hinges on DP's decision against impeachment motion
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:01
People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said Monday that his party may be open to discussing the appointment of successors to two outgoing Constitutional Court justices — Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son — only if the Democratic Party (DP) refrains from pursuing another impeachment motion against the acting president and prime minister, Han Duck-soo.
“If, by any chance, the DP pushes forward with a second impeachment motion against acting President Han for political reasons, the government and ruling party will consult closely to decide how to respond,” Kweon said, speaking to reporters at the National Assembly Monday.
The terms of Justices Moon and Lee are set to expire on April 18. Kweon noted that, traditionally, the executive branch requests confirmation hearings about two months before a justice's term ends.
“Given that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial is ongoing and the Constitutional Court is expected to issue a ruling with eight justices, it appears that acting President Han has refrained from initiating the appointment process,” Kweon said.
He added that committing to any course of action would be premature, stating, “Please understand that I cannot make a definitive statement at this point.”
He added, “With arguments concluded nearly a month ago, the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the president’s impeachment, rendered by eight justices, must come first.”
Kweon also addressed the recent amendment to the Commercial Act, which the National Assembly passed on March 13 under the DP's initiative. He warned that the amendment could burden unlisted companies with excessive lawsuits and weaken their ability to defend management rights.
“This legislation may end up damaging the market as a whole rather than protecting shareholders,” he said. “In the interest of national and shareholder interests, we urge the government to exercise its veto power.”
Should the bill be overturned, Kweon pledged to strengthen minority shareholder rights through separate revisions to the Capital Markets Act. He also urged DP leader Lee Jae-myung to stop “escalating confusion” and cooperate on more practical legislative solutions.
