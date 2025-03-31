Police boost security for top judges ahead of presidential impeachment ruling
Police have strengthened security measures for justices of the Constitutional Court ahead of the upcoming ruling on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
At a press briefing on Sunday, Lee Ho-young, acting commissioner general of the National Police Agency, said that dedicated security personnel have been assigned to each of the justices. He also stated that police are continuously monitoring the safety of their residences through coordinated patrols with the 112 police hotline.
While declining to provide specific details due to security concerns, Lee said that authorities are “thoroughly protecting the justices’ homes to prevent any incidents that could threaten a constitutional institution.”
To ensure safety in the vicinity of the Constitutional Court, riot police units have been deployed, though Lee noted that their operation is being adjusted flexibly in consideration of fatigue and budget constraints.
Units within a two-hour range are commuting, while those stationed farther away are being provided with accommodation.
“Given the recurring nature of demonstrations and the potential for sudden disruptions, we are reallocating personnel efficiently,” Lee said.
Meanwhile, police have not yet identified the suspect who threw an egg at Democratic Party lawmaker Baek Hye-ryun during a press conference held in front of the Constitutional Court on March 21. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements as part of the investigation.
In a separate case, police are continuing their investigation into pastor Jun Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church, who has been accused of inciting insurrection. Investigators have questioned 11 plaintiffs and 12 witnesses and are currently analyzing court rulings related to Jun’s remarks.
