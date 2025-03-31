 Yoon's office slams DPs push to extend justices' terms as 'true insurrection,' 'tyranny of the majority'
Yoon's office slams DPs push to extend justices' terms as 'true insurrection,' 'tyranny of the majority'

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:58 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:02
The Constitutional Court flag is seen in front of the court building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Marh 27. [CHUN MIN-KYU]

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office on Monday denounced the Democratic Party’s (DP) push to extend the terms of sitting Constitutional Court justices, calling it a “true insurrection” and “a violation of the Constitution under the tyranny of the majority.”
 
In a strongly worded statement, Yoon’s office said the proposed bill was “clearly unconstitutional” and accused the opposition-led National Assembly of attempting to “override” the Constitution through its overwhelming majority.
 
“The main opposition party is threatening the government by calling for the re-impeachment of the acting president and the impeachment of all Cabinet members simply because justices who align with their preferences were not immediately appointed,” the statement from Yoon’s office read. “By attempting mass impeachments, they seek to block the government’s legitimate use of the veto and effectively take over executive powers.”
 

The president’s office went further, characterizing the move as an “assembly coup” and an act of “legislative dictatorship” aimed at paralyzing the government and dismantling the constitutional order. “It’s an abuse of unchecked power that threatens the principle of separation of powers,” the statement said.
 
The office also criticized DP floor leader Park Chan-dae and senior party official Kim Min-seok for referencing the possibility of martial law in their remarks.
 
“Their suggestion to extend the terms of retiring justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son, while immediately nominating new nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, is an absurd conspiracy theory aimed at preventing the president’s return to office,” it stated.
 
Yoon, currently suspended from office pending a Constitutional Court ruling on his impeachment, reiterated through his office that he remains committed to constitutional reform and political overhaul, regardless of how much time remains in his term.
 
“The president has made it clear — in front of both the Constitutional Court and the public — that he will not cling to his remaining term and will not waver on his commitment to reform the 1987 constitutional framework,” the statement said, referring to Korea’s current democratic system born from the 1987 democratization movement.
 
“The tyranny of the majority is precisely why the president had no choice but to declare martial law,” the office argued. “Only the swift reinstatement of the president’s powers can end this abuse, and we urge the Constitutional Court to expedite its decision.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 
 
 
 

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol president impeachment martial law Constitutional Court justices

Yoon's office slams DPs push to extend justices' terms as 'true insurrection,' 'tyranny of the majority'

