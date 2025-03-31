3 dead, 6 injured in Cheongju car accident

Police announce monthlong illegal weapons amnesty from April 1 to 30

'Culinary Class Wars' stars to join Arumjigi Foundation fundraiser on April 3

Public worker collapses in Yeongdeok while supporting North Gyeongsang wildfire relief efforts

Related Stories

One dead, five injured after car plows into burger joint in Seoul

One hospitalized for cardiac arrest after 13-vehicle pileup in northern Seoul

One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle pileup on highway in Gyeonggi

Prosecutors summon North Chungcheong Gov. for alleged Osong flooding involvement

Coworkers say don't blame the bus driver killed in flood