 Autopsy confirms 'no foul play' in Choi Whee-sung's death
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Autopsy confirms 'no foul play' in Choi Whee-sung's death

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 17:09
The funeral procession of late singer Choi Whee-sung takes place on March 16 in southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

The funeral procession of late singer Choi Whee-sung takes place on March 16 in southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
An autopsy found no foul play in the death of singer Choi Whee-sung, police said Monday.
 
“As of now, the autopsy by the National Forensic Service has found no evidence of criminal activities,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a briefing on Monday afternoon.
 

Related Article

 
Police refrained from elaborating further “to prevent any secondary damage to the deceased or the family,” according to reports.
 
Choi, also known by his stage names of Wheesung or Realslow, was found dead in his residence in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on March 10. The autopsy took place on the morning of March 17.
 
Choi was born in February 1982 and made his solo debut in 2002 with full-length album “Like A Movie.” He is known for songs such as “Insomnia” (2009) and “Heartsore Story” (2011).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Wheesung Choi Whee-sung

More in Social Affairs

Lim Young-woong and agency donate 400 million won to wildfire relief

Seven hospitalized, 50 evacuated after fire at Gwangju day care

KBO cancels all April 1 games after Changwon stadium tragedy

YouTuber suspended for stalking Kim Sae-ron, suspended from posting

Junior doctors torn on returning to training as deadline passes

Related Stories

Autopsy of Wheesung over, family to hold funeral starting Friday

Needle found next to Wheesung, autopsy to determine whether he overdosed

Initial Wheesung autopsy unable to confirm exact cause of death, police say

Wheesung faces criticism for planning concert while on probation

Singers Ailee and Whee In to drop Christmas song on Dec. 11
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)