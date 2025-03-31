Autopsy confirms 'no foul play' in Choi Whee-sung's death
An autopsy found no foul play in the death of singer Choi Whee-sung, police said Monday.
“As of now, the autopsy by the National Forensic Service has found no evidence of criminal activities,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a briefing on Monday afternoon.
Police refrained from elaborating further “to prevent any secondary damage to the deceased or the family,” according to reports.
Choi, also known by his stage names of Wheesung or Realslow, was found dead in his residence in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on March 10. The autopsy took place on the morning of March 17.
Choi was born in February 1982 and made his solo debut in 2002 with full-length album “Like A Movie.” He is known for songs such as “Insomnia” (2009) and “Heartsore Story” (2011).
