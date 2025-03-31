Autopsy confirms 'no foul play' in Choi Whee-sung's death

Junior doctors torn on returning to training as deadline passes

YouTuber suspended for stalking Kim Sae-ron, suspended from posting

KBO cancels all April 1 games after Changwon stadium tragedy

Seven hospitalized, 50 evacuated after fire at Gwangju day care

Lim Young-woong and agency donate 400 million won to wildfire relief

Autopsy of Wheesung over, family to hold funeral starting Friday

Needle found next to Wheesung, autopsy to determine whether he overdosed

Initial Wheesung autopsy unable to confirm exact cause of death, police say

Wheesung faces criticism for planning concert while on probation

Singers Ailee and Whee In to drop Christmas song on Dec. 11