 Birthday preparations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Birthday preparations

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:10
Workers install a monumental pagoda celebrating Buddha's Birthday at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31. [YONHAP]

Workers install a monumental pagoda celebrating Buddha's Birthday at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31. [YONHAP]

 
Officials from the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism erect a monumental pagoda at Gwanghwamun Plaza in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31, about a month before the Buddha's Birthday holiday, which falls on May 5 this year.
 
 
Workers install a monumental pagoda celebrating Buddha's birthday at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31. [YONHAP]

Workers install a monumental pagoda celebrating Buddha's birthday at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31. [YONHAP]

tags Korea Buddha birthday Gwanghwamun Square Seoul

More in Social Affairs

Public worker collapses in Yeongdeok while supporting North Gyeongsang wildfire relief efforts

Birthday preparations

'Culinary Class Wars' stars to join Arumjigi Foundation fundraiser on April 3

Police announce monthlong illegal weapons amnesty from April 1 to 30

3 dead, 6 injured in Cheongju car accident

Related Stories

Birthday buffing

New Gwanghwamun Square is opened to the public

Buddha's day

Public gets look at colonial-era tram tracks

Tourists pose in different traditional clothing for Cultural Diversity Week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)