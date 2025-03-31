Birthday preparations
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:10
Workers install a monumental pagoda celebrating Buddha's Birthday at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31. [YONHAP]
Officials from the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism erect a monumental pagoda at Gwanghwamun Plaza in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31, about a month before the Buddha's Birthday holiday, which falls on May 5 this year.
Workers install a monumental pagoda celebrating Buddha's birthday at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 31. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)