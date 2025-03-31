Daejeon teacher to stand trial for 7-year-old's murder on April 28
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 19:34
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The trial of Myeong Jae-wan, the 48-year-old teacher accused of stabbing a 7-year-old student to death last month, will begin next month.
Myeong's first hearing will take place at the Daejeon District Court on April 28 at 10 a.m., according to reports. Myeong, accused of killing the first grader in an empty classroom at an elementary school on Feb. 10, was indicted on charges of physical detention including kidnapping and inducement.
The suspect was found next to the victim, Kim Ha-neul, in the audiovisual room of an elementary school in Seo District, Daejeon, on Feb. 10. She was arrested on March 7 after a period of hospitalization for a self-inflicted wound.
Kim suffered injuries to her shoulders, face and hands. She was taken to a hospital around 5:40 p.m. and pronounced dead at approximately 7 p.m. Myeong was also rushed to the hospital with a neck injury, where she immediately underwent surgery.
Her identity was made public on March 11.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)