Daejeon teacher to stand trial for 7-year-old's murder on April 28

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 19:34
A citizen reads an online news article about Myeong Jae-wan, an alleged stabber of a 7-year-old elementary school student, on March 12 in Daejeon. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The trial of Myeong Jae-wan, the 48-year-old teacher accused of stabbing a 7-year-old student to death last month, will begin next month.
 
Myeong's first hearing will take place at the Daejeon District Court on April 28 at 10 a.m., according to reports. Myeong, accused of killing the first grader in an empty classroom at an elementary school on Feb. 10, was indicted on charges of physical detention including kidnapping and inducement.
 

The suspect was found next to the victim, Kim Ha-neul, in the audiovisual room of an elementary school in Seo District, Daejeon, on Feb. 10. She was arrested on March 7 after a period of hospitalization for a self-inflicted wound.
 
Kim suffered injuries to her shoulders, face and hands. She was taken to a hospital around 5:40 p.m. and pronounced dead at approximately 7 p.m. Myeong was also rushed to the hospital with a neck injury, where she immediately underwent surgery.
 
Her identity was made public on March 11.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
