Deadline arrives for medical students to return
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 10:08
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Monday marks the deadline set by the government for medical students to return to school, with most medical schools closing their registration and reenrollment processes.
According to each university, Gachon University, Konkuk University, Keimyung University, Dankook University, Daegu Catholic University, Ajou University, Wonkwang University and Hanyang University are among those finalizing registration and reenrollment processes on Monday. With the exception of Kangwon National University and Jeonbuk National University, which extended deadlines into April, 38 medical schools will complete reenrollment procedures by the end of the day.
Earlier this month, the government announced that if all students returned by the end of March, it would revert the 2026 medical school admissions quota to its previous level of 3,058, scrapping plans to increase the number. At the time, many students continued to resist, maintaining their leaves of absence.
The Korean Medical Student Association (KMSA) reaffirmed that stance in a joint statement on March 20, declaring that their “legally submitted leave of absence forms remain valid.” The statement was signed by representatives from all 40 medical schools and graduate medical programs in the country.
However, a shift began to take place as university deans and faculty members urged students to return, warning that this year schools would strictly enforce academic regulations.
Yonsei University’s medical students were the first to opt for reenrollment. Soon after, Seoul National University’s student council also decided to return. They were followed by students from Sungkyunkwan University, University of Ulsan and the Catholic University of Korea. With their decisions, all five of the so-called “Big 5” medical schools saw full returns. Students at Korea University, Chungnam National University and Pusan National University also followed suit.
In a letter to members on Saturday, the KMSA expressed regret, stating, “we feel a heavy responsibility for failing to unify the vision of the medical system our members hoped for,” and added, “we sincerely apologize for failing to defend the legal leave requests against pressure from the Ministry of Education and the schools that complied with it.”
Still, the organization maintained a defiant tone.
“If we remain silent, today’s threats will become tomorrow’s norms and injustice will be justified,” the group wrote. “Despite threats, pressure and martial-like measures, students continue to gather — and as long as students come together, the KMSA will not give up.”
The Ministry of Education is now collecting return data from all medical schools and is expected to release a statement soon on whether the turnout meets its definition of a “full return.” According to the ministry, this does not require 100 percent reenrollment but rather a level sufficient for classes to resume normally.
Regardless of the precise return rate, with most students now back after more than a year of protest, the 2026 medical school admissions quota is widely expected to return to 3,058. However, should students again take leave or refuse to participate in classes, the government could revert to the planned expanded quota of 5,058.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)