 Deadline arrives for medical students to return
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Deadline arrives for medical students to return

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 10:08
Students walk by a medical school gate in Seoul on March 28. [NEWS1]

Students walk by a medical school gate in Seoul on March 28. [NEWS1]

 
Monday marks the deadline set by the government for medical students to return to school, with most medical schools closing their registration and reenrollment processes.
 
According to each university, Gachon University, Konkuk University, Keimyung University, Dankook University, Daegu Catholic University, Ajou University, Wonkwang University and Hanyang University are among those finalizing registration and reenrollment processes on Monday. With the exception of Kangwon National University and Jeonbuk National University, which extended deadlines into April, 38 medical schools will complete reenrollment procedures by the end of the day.
 
Earlier this month, the government announced that if all students returned by the end of March, it would revert the 2026 medical school admissions quota to its previous level of 3,058, scrapping plans to increase the number. At the time, many students continued to resist, maintaining their leaves of absence.
 
The Korean Medical Student Association (KMSA) reaffirmed that stance in a joint statement on March 20, declaring that their “legally submitted leave of absence forms remain valid.” The statement was signed by representatives from all 40 medical schools and graduate medical programs in the country.
 

Related Article

 
However, a shift began to take place as university deans and faculty members urged students to return, warning that this year schools would strictly enforce academic regulations.
 
Yonsei University’s medical students were the first to opt for reenrollment. Soon after, Seoul National University’s student council also decided to return. They were followed by students from Sungkyunkwan University, University of Ulsan and the Catholic University of Korea. With their decisions, all five of the so-called “Big 5” medical schools saw full returns. Students at Korea University, Chungnam National University and Pusan National University also followed suit.
 
In a letter to members on Saturday, the KMSA expressed regret, stating, “we feel a heavy responsibility for failing to unify the vision of the medical system our members hoped for,” and added, “we sincerely apologize for failing to defend the legal leave requests against pressure from the Ministry of Education and the schools that complied with it.”
 
Still, the organization maintained a defiant tone. 
 
“If we remain silent, today’s threats will become tomorrow’s norms and injustice will be justified,” the group wrote. “Despite threats, pressure and martial-like measures, students continue to gather — and as long as students come together, the KMSA will not give up.”
 
The Ministry of Education is now collecting return data from all medical schools and is expected to release a statement soon on whether the turnout meets its definition of a “full return.” According to the ministry, this does not require 100 percent reenrollment but rather a level sufficient for classes to resume normally.
 
Regardless of the precise return rate, with most students now back after more than a year of protest, the 2026 medical school admissions quota is widely expected to return to 3,058. However, should students again take leave or refuse to participate in classes, the government could revert to the planned expanded quota of 5,058.

BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea doctors KSMA medical return university

More in Social Affairs

Deadline arrives for medical students to return

Kim Soo-hyun to address Kim Sae-ron relationship for the first time on Monday

Springtime snow in Seoul — in pictures

Major university medical students say they will return to class after yearlong protest

Single-parent families earn 60 percent of average income as debts continue to rise

Related Stories

SNU medical professors to end walkout at 4 hospitals

Consultative group to solve doctors' strike collapses after physicians, med schools drop out

One in five new doctors went to medical school overseas

Junior doctors likely to be dismissed en masse as resignation deadline passes

KMA declares indefinite strike from June 27, demands gov't not treat them 'like slaves'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)