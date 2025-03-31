Dog reunited with elderly owner after escape from North Gyeongsang blaze
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 17:33
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A story of resilience and loyalty has emerged from Andong, North Gyeongsang, one of the regions hardest hit by the recent wildfires, where a dog named Daechu returned to his elderly owner after being rescued from the blaze.
Daechu was evacuated from his home but was reunited with his owner in Andong on Saturday, according to the animal rescue organization Dorothy Rescue.
The dog bore visible signs of having fled through the fire — patches of singed fur and minor injuries — but wagged his tail excitedly upon seeing his owner and the rescue team.
When the fire spread to his home, Daechu’s owner reportedly unfastened his leash and told him to run to safety. The blaze later completely destroyed the house, leaving behind only its skeletal frame and scattered debris.
Moved to tears upon seeing his dog return, the owner reportedly told Daechu when he released him, “If you stay here, you’ll die — go.” But Daechu refused to leave his side. Volunteers from the rescue group eventually intervened and brought Daechu to safety.
“There was nothing left, and yet love remained in the ruins of that home,” Dorothy Rescue said in a statement. “We will protect both Daechu, who came back, and the grandfather, who let him go with tears in his eyes.”
Meanwhile, North Gyeongsang announced that it is working with the North Gyeongsang and Daegu Veterinary Associations to rescue and treat injured or stranded companion animals in wildfire-affected areas, including Uiseong, Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok.
The province plans to deploy five mobile animal clinics during the recovery period, each with two teams of 10 veterinarians. These clinics will provide free medical care for pets and livestock impacted by the fires.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
