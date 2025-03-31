Fireworks, firecrackers banned at upcoming events to prevent wildfires
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:55
Authorities will restrict fireworks and similar activities at spring events nationwide to curb the spread of wildfires.
The use of fireworks and firecrackers will not be permitted at upcoming events until the wildfire risk alert is lowered from its current "serious" level, according to the National Police Agency on Monday. This includes both previously approved and newly submitted applications for fireworks displays.
The move is intended to reduce the risk of accidental fires caused by sparks during heightened wildfire risk.
Police have already requested cooperation from local governments to limit fireworks use at events nationwide, regardless of proximity to wildfire-affected areas. For events where fireworks displays have already been approved, police plan to request cancellations or modifications and to increase the deployment of on-site safety personnel.
In some regions, cancellations are already underway.
In South Gyeongsang, 12 approved fireworks events were rescinded following a review. In Boseong County, South Jeolla, local officials canceled its cherry blossom festival and other related events altogether.
Authorities will also crack down on the illegal sale of firecrackers near event venues and have asked local governments to prevent visitors from using fireworks on-site. Police say they are prepared to carry out enforcement operations if needed.
Patrols will also increase in rural areas to monitor risky fire activities such as burning agricultural waste or rice straw. Local police and mobile patrol units will conduct preventive inspections in farming and fishing villages.
If violations are found, police will issue warnings first. Repeat offenders may be referred to immediate trials, depending on the situation.
Even after the wildfire alert level is lowered, police plan to maintain stricter screening for fireworks permits in regions where fire risks remain. They will also consider deploying additional fire safety personnel at events as part of ongoing preventive measures.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)