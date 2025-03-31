 Hotteok vendor drives 3 hours to serve wildfire evacuees in Andong
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Hotteok vendor drives 3 hours to serve wildfire evacuees in Andong

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 19:47
Street vendor Kim Min-jeong hands out hotteok, or Korean sweet pancakes, at Andong Gymnasium on March 31 to volunteers and evacuees affected by the wildfire that blazed through Andong, North Gyeongsang. [YONHAP]

Street vendor Kim Min-jeong hands out hotteok, or Korean sweet pancakes, at Andong Gymnasium on March 31 to volunteers and evacuees affected by the wildfire that blazed through Andong, North Gyeongsang. [YONHAP]

 
A street vendor from Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, drove three hours to the wildfire-stricken city of Andong in North Gyeongsang on Monday to provide hot food to evacuees staying at a shelter.
 
Kim Min-jeong, a woman in her 60s who sells hotteok — a sweet pancake filled with cinnamon sugar — made the trip in her food truck, Yonhap first reported. She brought enough ingredients to make 2,000 pancakes including dough, sugar and oil.
 

Related Article

“It was my day off. I felt that if I didn’t come today, I wouldn’t have another chance,” Kim said.
 
Upon arriving in Andong, she visited a local community service center to ask where the largest group of evacuees was staying. Officials directed her to Andong Gymnasium.
 
Evacuees gathered around Kim’s truck as the smell of hot pancakes began to spread outside the shelter. Many expressed their gratitude as they received the warm snacks served in paper cups.
 
“I’m making them larger than usual so people can feel full even with just one,” Kim said.
 
“It makes me happy to hear people say ‘thank you’ or tell me they’re delicious.”
 
Kim added that she has volunteered at disaster sites before, and planned to stop by a local fire station to serve firefighters as well.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea wildfire Andong

More in Social Affairs

Soil may take a century to recover after devastating wildfires: Forestry institute

Prank caller who claimed to witness murder handed to prosecutors

Hotteok vendor drives 3 hours to serve wildfire evacuees in Andong

Daejeon teacher to stand trial for 7-year-old's murder on April 28

Kim Soo-hyun denies he dated, groomed underaged Kim Sae-ron in emotionally charged press conference

Related Stories

Farmer who couldn't just 'sit and watch' repurposes farming equipment to help fight wildfires

'Cradle of the independence movement': Andong's Imcheonggak to be fully restored by 2025

If you're looking for lasting love, take your partner to Andong

Wildfire in Korea's Sancheong County kills 4, another 6 injured, 263 displaced

Negligence responsible for weekend's devastating wildfires, authorities say
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)