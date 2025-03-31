 Joint investigation of North Gyeongsang wildfire's suspected ground zero begins
Joint investigation of North Gyeongsang wildfire's suspected ground zero begins

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:00
Authorities conduct a joint investigation of the North Gyeongsang wildfire in Goesan-ri, Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang on March 31. [YONHAP]

A joint investigation of the suspected ground zero of the North Gyeongsang wildfires began on Monday morning, according to the North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency.
 
The joint inspection by the the police, National Forensic Service (NFS) and fire department began at around 11 a.m. in the village of Goesan-ri, where authorities believe the blaze was ignited by visitors to a grave site at 11:25 a.m. on March 22.
 

Investigators plan to examine the trees near the burial mounds to determine how the flames spread after ignition. Authorities will also search the surrounding area for any remaining evidence, such as burned debris, that could further confirm the cause of the blaze.
 
Police on March 29 conducted a preliminary investigation of the site for about two hours, during which they collected a lighter near a burial mound and photographed the damaged grave site.
 
Embers remain on a farm in Andong, North Gyeongsang, on March 31, after the main wildfire was put out. Authorities are working to put out the remaining fires. [YONHAP]

Police have also secured statements from local residents, including the village chief of Goesan 1-ri, regarding the events at the time of the wildfire.
 
After the main blaze was fully extinguished on March 28, the police received related materials from Uiseong County and booked a 56-year-old man without detention on charges of violating the Forest Protection Act. The fire had led to at least 26 deaths across five cities and counties in North Gyeongsang as of Monday.
 
The suspect denies all allegations, according to reports.
 
"We will summon the suspect after completing all factual investigations," a police official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE SEUNG-NYEONG [[email protected]]
