Junior doctors torn on returning to training as deadline passes
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 17:45 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:30
As the government’s March 31 deadline for medical students’ return to school passes, attention is shifting to the future of junior doctors who collectively resigned last year in protest of the medical school admissions expansion plan.
With the monthslong standoff showing signs of change and students gradually returning to campus, some junior doctors have also begun reconsidering their stance, with a growing number believing it may be time to return to training.
According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Monday, 1,672 junior doctors — 211 interns and 1,461 residents — are currently undergoing training nationwide. That figure accounts for just 12.4 percent of the 13,531 doctors expected to be in training before the mass resignation in February last year.
Among those who left their posts, 5,467 had taken jobs at other hospitals and clinics as of late February, while about 880 have enlisted in the military to take on medical roles.
Despite more than 80 percent of junior doctors still refusing to return to training, the visible shift among medical students appears to be influencing sentiments.
“Most of us thought that if we all resigned, something would change,” said one former surgical resident. “But seeing the students return made me realize that’s not the case. If there were a clear path to return, over 80 percent of us would take it.”
Another doctor who resigned from one of Seoul’s major hospitals commonly referred to as the “big five” — Asan Medical Center, Samsung Medical Center, Seoul National University Hospital, Severance Hospital and Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital. — said they plan to rejoin during the second round of recruitment later this year.
“This situation has started to change the mood among us,” the doctor said.
Some former residents have also expressed frustration with the Korean Medical Association’s (KMA) response. The KMA issued a statement on Friday on the medical students’ return, saying it “respects their judgment and decision.”
However, Park Dan, vice president of the KMA and one of the residents who resigned, criticized returning students, saying that nothing can happen “if you’re not even willing to sacrifice an arm.”
Some saw the comments as highlighting a lack of concrete strategy from the association’s leadership.
“The executive board is being irresponsible,” said one former intern, pushing back. “Trust in the KMA is declining, and more of my colleagues are now saying they want to return.”
Some medical students have reregistered with their schools but are refusing to attend classes as a protest, raising questions about whether medical education will indeed resume.
“We’re not yet sure if students are actually coming back,” a former internal medicine resident said. “If education does normalize, there will be more serious discussions among junior doctors about returning.”
“There’s no clear justification for returning yet,” a resident from one of the big five hospitals said, echoing that view. “It’s not time for a collective comeback.”
Resident and intern recruitment typically takes place twice a year. The first round ended in January. The second is scheduled for July or August and targets hospitals with vacancies or positions opening unexpectedly.
“There are no plans for an additional recruitment round before the next one,” said a Health Ministry official. “So far, neither hospitals nor residents have formally requested one.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHE HYE-SEON, NAM SOO-HYOUN [[email protected]]
