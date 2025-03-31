KBO cancels all April 1 games after Changwon stadium tragedy
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:34
The KBO has canceled all matches that were scheduled for Tuesday out of respect for a spectator who died on Monday after a panel fell off a stadium wall at Changwon NC Park and hit her on the head during a game.
“The KBO extend our deepest condolences to the victim and their bereaved family members,” said the KBO “All KBO League and Futures League games on April 1 will be suspended in remembrance of the victim.”
The three-game series between the SSG Landers and the NC Dinos, scheduled in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, the same day has also been canceled.
An aluminum exterior louver 2.6 meters (8.5 feet) long and 40 centimeters wide that had been installed on the wall of a concession stand along the Changwon stadium's third-base side fell down during a regular season game between the NC Dinos and the LG Twins on Saturday, injuring three spectators who were standing in line nearby.
The most seriously injured, a woman in her 20s, was struck on the head and rushed to the emergency room for surgery. The NC Dinos confirmed Monday that she had died after a period in the ICU.
The deceased woman's teenage sister, who was also struck by the panel, is still undergoing treatment for a fractured collarbone. A third woman suffered leg injuries and is reportedly receiving care and recovering from psychological trauma.
Following the incident, the KBO canceled a game between the NC Dinos and LG Twins that had been scheduled for Sunday and launched a full safety inspection of the stadium.
The NC Dinos expressed their condolences and pledged their full support to the bereaved family.
“We will do everything necessary to assist the family during this difficult time,” the club said in a statement.
Games in Jamsil, southern Seoul; Suwon, Gyeonggi, Daejeon and Gwangju will resume on Wednesday, according to the KBO.
A moment of silence will take place, in honor of the deceased, prior to the start of each game. The games will proceed without cheerleading, and all players and staff will wear black ribbons to pay tribute.
“The KBO and all 10 clubs will thoroughly inspect the safety of all facilities and structures in and around the stadiums,” said the KBO. “In addition, we will continue to strengthen and enhance the regular self-inspections conducted by each club and local government to ensure greater precision and effectiveness.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN, KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
