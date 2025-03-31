Lim Young-woong and agency donate 400 million won to wildfire relief
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:53
Singer Lim Young-woong has donated 400 million won ($272,550) to support relief efforts following widespread wildfires across the country, the Community Chest of Korea said Monday.
The contribution includes 300 million won from Lim and 100 million from his agency, Mulgogi Music. The funds, made in the name of Lim's fan club, Hero Generation, will assist people displaced by the fires as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts.
“I hope this can be of some help to those who have lost their daily lives and are struggling with firefighting operations,” Lim said.
Known for his steady popularity as both a singer and advertising model, Lim has earned a reputation as one of the entertainment industry's leading figures in charitable giving. Including this latest donation, Lim and his agency have contributed 2.1 billion won through the Community Chest of Korea under the fan club’s name.
Lim is one of several celebrities who have stepped forward to aid wildfire recovery efforts in recent days.
V of BTS also donated 200 million won to the Korean Red Cross on Sunday.
“During evening roll call while serving in the military, I watched the news and felt terrible,” V said. “It pained me to think that some of my fellow soldiers’ families may have been affected. I hope my donation offers even a small bit of support.”
Minnie, Yuqi and Shuhua of girl group (G)I-DLE donated 100 million won each to the Korean Red Cross. Girl group Twice’s Chaeyoung contributed 100 million won to the Community Chest of Korea, while boy band 2PM’s Wooyoung donated 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
