New hospital in Yongin gives hope to ALS patients and their families after 14 years in the making
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 21:52
- YOON SO-YEON
With signs of spring returning on Monday, a spirit of new beginnings also settled in the city of Yongin, Gyeonggi. On that day, Korea’s first specialized nursing hospital for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other rare muscular disorders held its opening ceremony.
The Seungil Hope Foundation announced the official opening of the Seungil Hope Nursing Hospital, a facility 14 years in the making. Over 200 people, including patients’ families, donors, health care professionals, Yongin Mayor Lee Sang-il and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, gathered to celebrate the occasion starting at 10 a.m.
Guests greeted each other in small groups and took photos in front of the donor recognition wall, where the names of major supporters were engraved.
The hospital was built to alleviate the care burden on families of patients with severe neuromuscular diseases and to help them regain a sense of normalcy. The facility spans 5,000 square meters (1.2 acres) across two basement levels and four aboveground floors, offering 76 beds, rehabilitation rooms, family visitation spaces and areas for cultural and leisure activities.
Professionalized care for severe cases
Patients eligible for admission typically suffer from complete paralysis, relying on mechanical ventilators and feeding tubes. Although mentally alert, they are often unable to eat or breathe independently and require 24-hour care.
The hospital provides tailored medical and caregiving services for such patients, with in-house training programs developed to improve the quality and professionalism of its caregiving staff.
The facility was built with a total budget of 23.9 billion won (over $16 million), including 12 billion won in government funding and 11.9 billion won in donations. The foundation said 350,000 individuals have contributed to the fund-raising effort.
The Seungil Hope Foundation was founded in 2011 by the late Park Seung-il, a former professional basketball coach who battled ALS until his death last year. Despite being almost completely paralyzed, Park played a leading role in advocating for the hospital and raising awareness about the disease.
'Thank you to every one of the 350,000 donors'
“It has been 23 years since Park Seung-il first dreamed of this hospital," celebrity singer-actor Sean, cochairperson of the Seungil Hope Foundation and longtime supporter of Park, said. "I am deeply grateful to every 350,000 donor and corporate partners who stood with us.”
Park Seong-ja, cochairperson, added, “We ask for continued support so that patients and their families can live with renewed hope.”
Several public figures also attended the ceremony, including Sean’s wife, actor Jung Hye-young, and actors Park Bo-gum, Yoon Se-a, Lim Se-mi, Jin Sun-kyu and Choi Si-won, as well as former national football player Lee Young-pyo. Many of them have long been involved in charitable activities with the foundation.
In 2023, Park Bo-gum joined singer IU in the so-called "Ice Bucket Challenge," where participants poured a bucket of ice on themselves to experience something similar to the pain that ALS patients endure after Sean chose him and IU to participate with him. The ice bucket challenge took place to help raise awareness and funds for the hospital’s construction.
During Monday's ceremony, the foundation awarded special commendations to key supporters. These included game developer Neople, which donated 2 billion won, philanthropist Oh Ae-ra, who contributed 500 million won, and architectural firms Walk Together, Space Group and Samil Enterprise. Park Seung-il’s mother, Son Bok-soon, accepted her son’s award on his behalf.
