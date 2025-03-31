Water on tracks brings Gyeongui-Jungang Line subway operations to a halt

Wycombe Abbey wins bid for international school in Incheon's Midan City

North Gyeongsang begins relief efforts for residents displaced by wildfires

Man booked for pouring engine oil on Mount Taehaeng observation deck

Related Stories

Wildfire-hit North Gyeongsang residents set to receive $200 each from provincial government

Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster

Farmer who couldn't just 'sit and watch' repurposes farming equipment to help fight wildfires

Worst wildfires in Korean history claim 27 lives as firefighting struggle to contain blaze

Korea Forest Service says Uiseong fire fully contained in Yeongdeok County