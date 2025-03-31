Police announce monthlong illegal weapons amnesty from April 1 to 30
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:40 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:59
The National Police Agency announced Monday that it will hold a monthlong illegal weapons amnesty from April 1 to 30 in coordination with the Defense Ministry and the Interior Ministry. The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to prevent crimes and accidents involving unlicensed weaponry.
The amnesty covers all types of illegal weapons, including firearms, explosives — such as gunpowder, dynamite, live ammunition and artillery shells — bladed weapons, pepper spray, stun guns and crossbows. These items are considered illegal if held without a valid permit or after a permit has been revoked.
During the designated period, individuals who voluntarily surrender illegal weapons will be exempt from criminal and administrative penalties. Those wishing to retain possession of a surrendered item may apply for a permit under the Act on the Safety Control of Firearms, Swords and Explosives, pending eligibility verification and other regulatory procedures.
Weapons must be surrendered in person — either by the owner or a designated representative — at the nearest police precinct or a participating military unit. In the case of a proxy submission, the representative must explain the relationship to the weapon’s owner and the reason for acting on their behalf.
If individuals are unable to surrender the weapons within the amnesty period, they are advised to contact local police to arrange an alternative method.
Authorities warned that those found manufacturing, selling or possessing illegal weapons after the amnesty period may face serious consequences under the law, including prison terms of three to fifteen years or fines ranging from 30 million ($20,440) to 100 million won.
Informants who report illegal weapons may be eligible for a reward of up to 5 million won if their information leads to an arrest.
To encourage participation among foreign nationals living in Korea, the National Police Agency has also distributed informational posters in five languages: English, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese and Russian.
“The voluntary surrender program is a key part of our efforts to eliminate sources of social instability,” the police agency said. “We will continue working to remove illegal weapons from communities and ensure public safety through both outreach and enforcement.”
