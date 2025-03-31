Public worker collapses in Yeongdeok while supporting North Gyeongsang wildfire relief efforts
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:36
A public official in their 50s collapsed from overwork while supporting wildfire response efforts in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang, according to local authorities on Sunday.
The official is reportedly a team leader at the Water Management Office of the Yeongdeok County government.
The official reportedly experienced dizziness and nausea before collapsing at around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday on a road in Ocheon in Yeongdeok County.
Emergency responders transported them to a hospital in nearby Pohang, North Gyeongsang, where they underwent a heart stent procedure. They are currently recovering.
The official was delivering water to wildfire-affected residents using their personal vehicle and assisting with on-site recovery efforts. The fire, which began in Uiseong County on March 25, spread to Yeongdeok due to strong winds.
“Since the wildfire broke out, they hadn't taken a single day off and led by example in supporting the recovery,” a Yeongdeok County official said. “They are now in stable condition following treatment.”
The wildfires that began in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang, on March 21 and devastated parts of South and North Gyeongsang over ten days were the largest in Korea’s history. All major fires were fully extinguished as of Saturday.
According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, the wildfires resulted in 75 casualties, including 30 fatalities.
Damage is estimated to span approximately 48,000 hectares.
Roughly 3,000 homes were destroyed, alongside damage to 30 cultural heritage sites and more than 2,000 agricultural facilities.
