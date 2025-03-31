Seven hospitalized, 50 evacuated after fire at Gwangju day care
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:39
A fire broke out at a day care in Gwangju on Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency evacuation of dozens of children and staff. No fatalities were reported, but seven people were treated after inhaling smoke.
The fire started around 1:45 p.m. at a day care facility in the Singa neighborhood of Gwangsan District, according to the Gwangsan Fire Station.
A total of 50 people — including 39 children and 11 teachers — were evacuated before the fire spread, preventing any serious injuries. Three staff members who were unable to exit the building took refuge on the roof and were later rescued by firefighters.
Seven people were hospitalized after inhaling smoke while evacuating, officials said.
The fire was fully extinguished by 2:25 p.m., roughly 40 minutes after emergency crews arrived on the scene.
Authorities believe the fire originated in the building’s basement parking area. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
