 Soil may take a century to recover after devastating wildfires: Forestry institute
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 20:12
Soldiers inspect sites scorched by wildfires in Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang on March 28. [NEWS1]

The recent wildfires that swept across the Gyeongsang provinces and other parts of the country burned a record 48,239 hectares (119,201 acres) of land, according to data compiled on Monday.
 
The Korea Forest Service and the National Institute of Forest Science said it may take more than 30 years for the forest to begin recovering and over 100 years for the soil to regenerate fully. Experts warn that wildfires can rapidly degrade entire ecosystems.
 

According to a 2023 report on forest fire recovery by the institute, different species recover at varying rates. Fish populations returned to pre-fire levels in about three years, aquatic animals in nine years, and insects in 14 years. Even after 20 years, mammal populations reached only 81 to 86 percent of their original levels, and birds recovered to 62 to 72 percent.
 
Soil recovery was even slower.  
 
Formed through long-term interactions among animals, plants and microorganisms, forest soil can take decades to regain stability. Burned landscapes resembling deserts may take more than 30 years to resemble forests again and over a century to reach ecological equilibrium.
 
A factory building and materials in the Namhu Agricultural and Industrial Complex in Andong, North Gyeongsang, are seen after being burned by wildfires on March 31. [YONHAP]

“When a wildfire occurs, the soil becomes desert-like and takes nearly 100 years to return to normal,” said Nam Seong-hyeon, former head of the Korea Forest Service. “Microorganisms die off, harming the ecosystem and increasing the risk of pine wilt and other pests.”
 
Nam also warned that unfiltered soil runoff could reach coastal reservoirs during rainfall, posing serious threats to aquatic ecosystems.
 
With vegetation and leaf litter burned away, even light rain can trigger soil erosion, leading to secondary disasters such as landslides and floods.
 
Authorities conduct a joint investigation of the North Gyeongsang wildfire in Goesan-ri, Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang on March 31. [YONHAP]

Authorities say recovery efforts must begin before the summer monsoon season to prevent further damage. One urgent step is to initiate erosion control projects to stabilize the terrain.
 
Burned trees should be assessed based on the severity of the damage: severe, meaning that leaves and branches are charred; moderate, meaning that leaves are browned; and light, meaning the leaves are still green with minimal scorching.  
 
Systematic reforestation is also needed to restore six key forest functions: environmental protection, natural habitat conservation, water resource retention, disaster prevention, recreation and timber production.
 
Wildfires spread in Andong, North Gyeongsang, on March 25. [NEWS1]

In areas vulnerable to landslides, deep-rooted species such as alders should be planted. Near homes, temples and other key structures, fire-resistant trees such as cork oak and zelkova are recommended.
 
Kang Won-seok, professor of horticulture and forestry at Mokpo National University, said customized restoration plans would likely be necessary due to the affected areas' size and differing characteristics.
 
“In areas where the fire moved quickly, many trees may only have suffered light damage,” Kang said. “Discussion on these specifics needs to happen quickly. Stakeholders from various sectors should meet soon to coordinate a recovery plan.”
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY PARK JIN-HO, KIM BANG-HYUN [[email protected]]
Soil may take a century to recover after devastating wildfires: Forestry institute

