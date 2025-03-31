 Spectator killed after panel falls off wall at KBO stadium
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Spectator killed after panel falls off wall at KBO stadium

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:06 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:18
A structure installed on the wall of the concession stand fell down, injuring three spectators, during a NC Dinos-LG Twins game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Saturday, . [JOONGANG PHOTO]

A structure installed on the wall of the concession stand fell down, injuring three spectators, during a NC Dinos-LG Twins game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Saturday, . [JOONGANG PHOTO]

 
A woman in her 20s who suffered severe head trauma after a panel fell off a wall at Changwon NC Park has died, the NC Dinos confirmed on Monday. 
 
The incident occurred on Saturday during a regular season game between the NC Dinos and the LG Twins at the former’s home stadium in Changwon, South Gyeongsang. A large metal panel installed on the wall of a concession stand along the third-base side fell, injuring three spectators who were standing in line nearby.
 
The most seriously injured, a woman in her 20s, was struck on the head by the falling panel and rushed to the emergency room for surgery. Despite intensive treatment in the ICU, she died Monday morning.
 

Related Article

 
The deceased woman's sister, who was also struck by the panel, remains in treatment for a fractured collarbone. A third woman suffered leg injuries and is reportedly receiving care while recovering from psychological trauma.
 
The panel that fell was an aluminum exterior louver 2.6 meters (8.5 feet) long and 40 centimeters wide. Following the incident, the KBO canceled a game between the NC Dinos and LG Twins that had been scheduled for Sunday and launched a full safety inspection of the stadium.
 
Additionally, the upcoming three-game series against the SSG Landers, scheduled for April 1 to 3, will take place without spectators as a precaution, the NC Dinos announced.
 
The NC Dinos expressed their condolences and pledged full support to the bereaved family.
 
“We will do everything necessary to assist the family during this difficult time,” the club said in a statement.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 
 
 
 

BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea NC Dinos Changwon NC Park accident fall death

More in Social Affairs

Public worker collapses in Yeongdeok while supporting North Gyeongsang wildfire relief efforts

Birthday preparations

'Culinary Class Wars' stars to join Arumjigi Foundation fundraiser on April 3

Police announce monthlong illegal weapons amnesty from April 1 to 30

3 dead, 6 injured in Cheongju car accident

Related Stories

NC makes some changes after difficult 2021

Dinos ace Kyle Hart loses bid for Triple Crown

KBO prepares for the long-awaited return of the crowds

NC Dinos re-sign Park Min-woo on 5+3 deal

Party led to KBO shutting down games, says reporter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)