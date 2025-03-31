Spectator killed after panel falls off wall at KBO stadium
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:06 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:18
A woman in her 20s who suffered severe head trauma after a panel fell off a wall at Changwon NC Park has died, the NC Dinos confirmed on Monday.
The incident occurred on Saturday during a regular season game between the NC Dinos and the LG Twins at the former’s home stadium in Changwon, South Gyeongsang. A large metal panel installed on the wall of a concession stand along the third-base side fell, injuring three spectators who were standing in line nearby.
The most seriously injured, a woman in her 20s, was struck on the head by the falling panel and rushed to the emergency room for surgery. Despite intensive treatment in the ICU, she died Monday morning.
The deceased woman's sister, who was also struck by the panel, remains in treatment for a fractured collarbone. A third woman suffered leg injuries and is reportedly receiving care while recovering from psychological trauma.
The panel that fell was an aluminum exterior louver 2.6 meters (8.5 feet) long and 40 centimeters wide. Following the incident, the KBO canceled a game between the NC Dinos and LG Twins that had been scheduled for Sunday and launched a full safety inspection of the stadium.
Additionally, the upcoming three-game series against the SSG Landers, scheduled for April 1 to 3, will take place without spectators as a precaution, the NC Dinos announced.
The NC Dinos expressed their condolences and pledged full support to the bereaved family.
“We will do everything necessary to assist the family during this difficult time,” the club said in a statement.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
