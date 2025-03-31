 Telecom infrastructure damaged in wildfires almost wholly restored, gov't says
Telecom infrastructure damaged in wildfires almost wholly restored, gov't says

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:25
Mountain ridge in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, on March 28 [YONHAP]

The government said Monday that communication infrastructure damaged in the ravaging wildfires this month has been 94 percent restored.   
 
As of Monday 1 p.m., 2,727 base stations out of around 2,900 were restored, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
 

The recovery rate for wired communication stands at 98.5 percent, while paid broadcasting has reached 98.8 percent.  
 
The Science Ministry announced Monday that it lowered the broadcasting and telecommunications disaster alert level from "warning" back to "advisory" as of 6 p.m. on Sunday. The ministry issued the warning on Thursday.  
 
The ministry also stated that it will continue to support wildfire victims and carry out restoration efforts for damaged broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Wildfire Ministry of Science and ICT Korea

