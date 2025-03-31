Water on tracks brings Gyeongui-Jungang Line subway operations to a halt
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 12:30
Subway operations were suspended Monday in western Seoul between Digital Media City Station and Gongdeok Station on the Gyeongui–Jungang Line after leaking water was discovered on the tracks.
According to Korail, water entered the area of railway tracks near Gajwa Station in western Seoul around 8:42 a.m. Services were halted in both directions at 11:10 a.m.
Korail initially continued train operations at reduced speeds after confirming there were no immediate safety concerns.
However, the company said it needed additional time to implement further safety measures, prompting a complete suspension of service.
Officials suspect that an electrical supply failure disrupted drainage in the area, causing the flooding. An investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.
