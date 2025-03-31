 Winner's Mino 'largely' acknowledges skipping work during public service: Police
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Winner's Mino 'largely' acknowledges skipping work during public service: Police

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 13:04 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 13:06
Rapper Song Min-ho, also known as Mino of boy band Winner [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rapper Song Min-ho, also known as Mino of boy band Winner [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Rapper Song Min-ho has “largely” acknowledged that he left his assigned worksite during his time as a public service worker, according to police.
 
At a press briefing held Friday at National Police Agency headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, a police official confirmed that Song, a member of K-pop boy band Winner, had largely acknowledged leaving his post during working hours.
 

Related Article

According to local broadcaster SBS, Song was summoned to the Mapo Police Precinct in western Seoul in January for an inquiry into allegations that he took excessive sick leave from the community center where he was assigned as a social service worker and manipulated attendance records to cover unwarranted absences.
 
“We questioned the subject three times, conducted a search and seizure, and carried out digital forensics,” the official said. “We will determine whether charges are warranted based on the evidence collected.”
 
Song began serving as a public service worker in March 2023 and completed his duty on Dec. 23 last year. Allegations that he frequently failed to report to work or neglected his duties surfaced later through media reports.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Song Min-ho Winner

More in Social Affairs

Man booked for pouring engine oil on Mount Taehaeng observation deck

North Gyeongsang begins relief efforts for residents displaced by wildfires

Winner's Mino 'largely' acknowledges skipping work during public service: Police

Wycombe Abbey wins bid for international school in Incheon's Midan City

Water on tracks brings Gyeongui-Jungang Line subway operations to a halt

Related Stories

Mino's new album shows more of him than ever before

Winner’s Mino teases new solo music set to drop on Dec. 7

[VIDEO] Song Kang-ho, every film auteur’s favorite

Bringing them to justice

Song Jae-ho, of 'Yeong-Ja's Heydays,' dies at 83
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)