Winner's Mino 'largely' acknowledges skipping work during public service: Police
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 13:04 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 13:06
Rapper Song Min-ho has “largely” acknowledged that he left his assigned worksite during his time as a public service worker, according to police.
At a press briefing held Friday at National Police Agency headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, a police official confirmed that Song, a member of K-pop boy band Winner, had largely acknowledged leaving his post during working hours.
According to local broadcaster SBS, Song was summoned to the Mapo Police Precinct in western Seoul in January for an inquiry into allegations that he took excessive sick leave from the community center where he was assigned as a social service worker and manipulated attendance records to cover unwarranted absences.
“We questioned the subject three times, conducted a search and seizure, and carried out digital forensics,” the official said. “We will determine whether charges are warranted based on the evidence collected.”
Song began serving as a public service worker in March 2023 and completed his duty on Dec. 23 last year. Allegations that he frequently failed to report to work or neglected his duties surfaced later through media reports.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
