YouTuber suspended for stalking Kim Sae-ron, suspended from posting
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:05
- YOON SO-YEON
A court has suspended YouTuber Lee Jin-ho for "stalking" the late actor Kim Sae-ron, according to former comedian Kweon Young-chan, head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Organization.
Lee has been banned from creating any content related to Kim for the next three months, per Kweon.
Kim's family had filed a complaint against Lee on March 17, accusing him of defaming Kim through videos he'd created when she was alive. The family also reported Lee for stalking on March 27 and requested that the court suspend him from creating further content about them or the late actor.
Lee posted at least four videos about Kim when she was alive, although Kweon said the number could be as high as seven. Most criticized the actor for a drunk driving incident in 2022 and her subsequent efforts to make a comeback.
The YouTuber posted a video on March 13 denying rumors that he had been working with actor Kim Soo-hyun to “harass” the late Kim Sae-ron. He then posted 13 other videos claiming that Kim Sae-ron's family had neglected her.
“The court has found him guilty and ordered a temporary measure,” Kweon said Monday.
Lee is seeking to appeal the decision, according to reports.
