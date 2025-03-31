 YouTuber suspended for stalking Kim Sae-ron, suspended from posting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

YouTuber suspended for stalking Kim Sae-ron, suspended from posting

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:05
YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, left, and late actor Kim Sae-ron [SCREEN CAPTURE, NEWS1]

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, left, and late actor Kim Sae-ron [SCREEN CAPTURE, NEWS1]

 
A court has suspended YouTuber Lee Jin-ho for "stalking" the late actor Kim Sae-ron, according to former comedian Kweon Young-chan, head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Organization.
 
Lee has been banned from creating any content related to Kim for the next three months, per Kweon. 
 

Related Article

 
Kim's family had filed a complaint against Lee on March 17, accusing him of defaming Kim through videos he'd created when she was alive. The family also reported Lee for stalking on March 27 and requested that the court suspend him from creating further content about them or the late actor.
 
Lee posted at least four videos about Kim when she was alive, although Kweon said the number could be as high as seven. Most criticized the actor for a drunk driving incident in 2022 and her subsequent efforts to make a comeback.
 
The YouTuber posted a video on March 13 denying rumors that he had been working with actor Kim Soo-hyun to “harass” the late Kim Sae-ron. He then posted 13 other videos claiming that Kim Sae-ron's family had neglected her.
 
“The court has found him guilty and ordered a temporary measure,” Kweon said Monday.
 
Lee is seeking to appeal the decision, according to reports.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Kim Sae-ron Lee Jin-ho Kim Soo-hyun

More in Social Affairs

Kim Soo-hyun denies he dated, groomed underaged Kim Sae-ron in emotionally charged press conference

Lim Young-woong and agency donate 400 million won to wildfire relief

Seven hospitalized, 50 evacuated after fire at Gwangju day care

KBO cancels all April 1 games after Changwon stadium tragedy

YouTuber suspended for stalking Kim Sae-ron, suspended from posting

Related Stories

Kim Sae-ron's family to press charges against YouTuber, reporters and Kim Soo-hyun, attorney says

Kim Soo-hyun denies claims of long-term relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron

Brands pull Kim Soo-hyun ads amid Kim Sae-ron allegations

'Evidence of Kim Soo-hyun dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor' to be disclosed at press conference

Kim Soo-hyun to address Kim Sae-ron relationship for the first time on Monday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)