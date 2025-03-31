Microplastics come full circle: A truth we can no longer ignore

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Recently, the world seems gripped by a fear of microplastics. I, too, have had such moments. In the winter of 2018, I bought ripe kimchi from the supermarket to make kimchi stew for dinner. As I snipped the packaging with scissors, I noticed strange particles at the tips of the blades — not red pepper flakes, but something else. When I touched them, they felt coarse and gritty. Could it be what I thought it was? A chill ran down my spine. Startled, I turned the package over to find it was made of polyethylene. What had happened while the freshly made kimchi fermented on store shelves? How many particles had I ingested that day? For how long had I unknowingly consumed them? My mind raced with speculation and worry, leaving me sleepless.Three years later, I was on a family trip to Jeju. After descending from the breathtaking Darangshi Oreum, I noticed white specks clinging to my husband’s gloves. They had come from the ropes installed to prevent hikers from slipping — shredded bits of plastic. Just as humans have a life span, so too do products. Plastic is no exception. Ultraviolet rays and friction are the main forces that dictate the durability of plastic. When a once-clear container turns cloudy, it is a sign of degradation and oxidation. The lint trapped in laundry filters is the by-product of abrasive wear. As rusted iron crumbles easily, aged plastic becomes more susceptible to abrasion.Just how threatening are microplastics to us? Can we ever be free from this danger? Microplastics fall into two categories: primary and secondary. Primary microplastics are manufactured intentionally for industrial use. Because their characteristics are well-documented, their environmental and health impacts can be anticipated and addressed. Knowledge is power.In contrast, secondary microplastics — those generated as products wear down or are discarded — undergo transformations based on their exposure to physical, chemical, and biological environments. Recent epidemiological studies have reported that microplastics may disrupt the immune system, contribute to dementia and cancer and impair children's development. Yet due to the strong absorbency of plastics and their unpredictable wear-and-tear pathways, the characteristics of secondary microplastics within our bodies are beyond even a creator’s foresight. When we cannot understand the enemy, we cannot formulate a defense.There is another reason secondary microplastics are so alarming. Toxicity is largely determined by exposure concentration. The mass production of plastics began in earnest in 1944, when the U.S. company Bakelite began large-scale production of polyethylene vinyl. More than half all plastics ever produced have been made since the year 2000. Naturally, the volume of microplastics detected in our environment and bodies — and their health effects — is bound to increase over time.One final point must not be overlooked. To meet consumer demand for smoother, more colorful, and more durable plastic products, manufacturers have had to add various chemical agents to the raw materials. Phthalates, bisphenol-A and perfluorochemicals are among the most commonly used, and today, they are classified as carcinogenic and genotoxic substances.The Great Pacific Garbage Patch — a massive accumulation of marine waste formed from debris flowing from countries along the Pacific Rim — is roughly 16 times the size of Korea. Most of it is plastic. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has projected that by 2050, the volume of plastic in the oceans will exceed that of fish. It is human instinct to respond to danger when sensed. Yet governments around the world struggle to prioritize environmental pollution as a top policy issue, likely because it conflicts with economic development. Citizens hesitate to actively participate, perhaps because of the great inconvenience doing so entails.But we can no longer afford to delay or avert our gaze. Penny-wise, pound-foolish. Everything produced on Earth must eventually be disposed of on Earth. We cannot sustain our health when waste continues to make our planet sick. The only way to safeguard the Earth for future generations is through disciplined individual consumption and the voluntary reduction of industrial output. A robust savings account earned through frugality would be a welcome bonus.The government is considering pyrolysis as a potential solution to plastic waste disposal. Since 99 percent of plastic’s components are derived from crude oil, this is undoubtedly a rational alternative. However, the by-products of pyrolysis are likely to share characteristics with the combustion residue of crude oil. There is a saying: “Knock on the bridge before crossing it.” A thorough investigation into the environmental and health effects of these by-products must come first. Only then will the public feel reassured and support the government’s policies.