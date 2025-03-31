 Alice in Weirdland
Alice in Weirdland

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 20:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


[PARK YONG-SEOK]

[PARK YONG-SEOK]

As the Constitutional Court's decision on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol drags on, more political turmoil ensues. A resolution urging the appointment of Ma Eon-hyeok as a Constitutional Court justice passed through the National Assembly’s House Steering Committee on Monday, led by the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and other opposition parties. Meanwhile, conservative People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said on the same day that his party may be open to discussing the appointment of successors to two outgoing Constitutional Court justices only if the DP refrains from pursuing another impeachment motion against the acting president and prime minister, Han Duck-soo. [Park Yong-seok]
 
tags cartoons

