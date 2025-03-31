Monday's fortune: Joy and clarity for most, with caution for a few
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Show humility to avoid unnecessary conflict.
🔹 Don’t let envy cloud your judgment.
🔹 Maintain neutrality in disputes.
🔹 Challenge your fixed beliefs — stay flexible.
🔹 Sometimes what others have only seems better.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A joyful expense may feel rewarding.
🔹 Both choices may be equally appealing — trust your instinct.
🔹 Financial luck is on your side today.
🔹 Something hopeful may spark motivation.
🔹 You may feel inspired to move forward with clarity.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ Romance | 🧭 East
🔹 You may feel appreciated or honored.
🔹 A loving partner brings more joy than expected.
🔹 Harmony comes from listening at home.
🔹 People or objects may charm you today.
🔹 A romantic spark could grow stronger.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 A rich, fulfilling day awaits you.
🔹 Practice gratitude for your current life.
🔹 A beneficial surprise may arise.
🔹 Important decisions may surface — trust your compass.
🔹 Collaboration will open doors to growth.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t let anger cost you — keep calm.
🔹 Curiosity may conflict with emotional peace.
🔹 Choose silence over confrontation today.
🔹 Take your time — rushing won’t help.
🔹 Avoid drama and keep a low profile.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 See a doctor if you feel unwell.
🔹 Aches and pains may resurface — don’t ignore them.
🔹 Unforeseen events may pop up — stay adaptable.
🔹 Perspectives may differ — stay respectful.
🔹 An annoying situation might test your patience.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid cold foods and overeating.
🔹 Try a warm soak to ease body tension.
🔹 Don’t insist that only you can handle it.
🔹 Stay grounded — maintain the current pace.
🔹 Avoid attention — it’s better to fly under the radar.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Happiness is a choice — start from within.
🔹 Every day is a gift — embrace today fully.
🔹 Your life may feel richly rewarding today.
🔹 Do what you love — joy follows.
🔹 Your spirit may be overflowing with positivity.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Grace and dignity matter more with age.
🔹 Prioritize principle over profit.
🔹 A choice may shape your path — choose wisely.
🔹 Share meaningful time with someone today.
🔹 A fresh start or project may be calling.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Let go of the past — focus on now.
🔹 Time-tested people and things bring comfort.
🔹 Look nearby — what you need may be close.
🔹 Don’t go solo — teamwork wins today.
🔹 Start small — progress will follow.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A warm, heartfelt day awaits.
🔹 The right time is now — even if it feels late.
🔹 Anticipated news or progress may arrive.
🔹 You may connect well with superiors.
🔹 Confidence fuels success — go for it.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 The more, the better — abundance is welcome.
🔹 Everything has value today — don’t overlook it.
🔹 Do as your heart desires — you've earned it.
🔹 Unity and cooperation lead to success.
🔹 You may gain recognition or elevate your image.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
