Lee Jung-hoo picks up first multi-hit game as Giants take opening series

Three games into the new MLB season, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants recorded his first multihit effort to help his team win the opening series.Lee batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice as the Giants defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday.Lee, who has been batting third, raised his batting average to .300 and leads the Giants with four runs scored and a .417 on-base percentage.He struck out in the first inning and lined out to first base in the fourth inning. Then, with the Giants leading 1-0 in the top sixth, Lee delivered a two-out RBI double into the left field corner off starter Nick Martinez to extend his team's lead.It was Lee's first extra-base hit of the year and gave him an RBI in the second straight game.Matt Chapman followed up with a two-run home run.With two outs in the eighth, the Giants now up 5-3, Lee hit an infield single to second baseman Matt McLain to keep the inning going.After a Chapman walk, Heliot Ramos singled home Lee to stretch the Giants' lead to 6-3.They hung on to win by the same score and took two out of three games of their first series of 2025.The one other Korean in the majors, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, was tagged out while trying to advance to third as a pinch-runner against the Miami Marlins in his second appearance of 2025.The speedy Bae pinch-ran for Andrew McCutchen after the veteran drew a two-out walk in the top of the eighth inning at loanDepot park in Miami, with the score tied at 2-2. Bae then moved to second thanks to a walk by Jack Suwinski.When Calvin Faucher bounced a pitch in the dirt, Bae tried to get to third. He was initially ruled safe, but the call was overturned after a video replay.The Pirates lost 3-2.Bae was benched for the first two days of the season and then went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his season debut Saturday.Yonhap