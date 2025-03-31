NC Dinos to play next three home games behind closed doors after stadium incident injures two

The NC Dinos will play their next three home games behind closed doors after a piece of aluminum structure fell and injured two fans during Saturday's contest.The KBO announced Sunday the Dinos will host the SSG Landers for a three-game series, from Tuesday to Thursday, without fans in the stands, due to ongoing safety checks at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.During Saturday's game, the aluminum piece of a facade fell off the wall above a concession stand on the third base side at Changwon NC Park. One fan suffered a head injury that required surgery, while another suffered a broken collarbone. The Dinos said a third fan, though not physically hurt, was in emotional distress and they were keeping close tabs on the person.Changwon NC Park opened in 2019, and it's the second-newest stadium in the KBO.The incident forced the KBO to cancel Sunday's game at the stadium between the Dinos and the LG Twins, and the league office decided to keep fans away for the next three games after discussions with the Dinos and the Landers.The decision comes with the KBO enjoying an unprecedented level of popularity. The league set a new single-season attendance record last year with 10.88 million fans and has already seen 24 games sold out after just eight days into this season — including seven out of nine games played this weekend.The Dinos said they wished the fans a quick and complete recovery from their injuries."Our employees have been staying with the injured fans at a local hospital, and we have been doing our best to ensure their well-being," the Dinos said in a statement. "With fan safety as our priority, we will continue to work with relevant authorities to determine the cause of the incident and prevent any recurrence."Out of respect for those fans, cheering activities were kept to a minimum at all four games played Sunday. The KBO conducted safety checks at the four stadiums that hosted games on Sunday: Jamsil Baseball Stadium and Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon and Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan.Yonhap