Shohei Ohtani baseball card sells for record $1.067 million at auction
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 17:17
A commemorative baseball card celebrating Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-run, 50-steal season sold for $1.067 million at auction, becoming the first card in Los Angeles Dodgers history to surpass the $1 million mark.
Ohtani recorded his 49th through 51st home runs and 50th and 51st stolen bases during an away game against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 20, 2024, becoming the first player in MLB history to achieve a 50-50 season.
Trading card company Topps produced a limited-edition card to commemorate the milestone. The auctioned version features Ohtani’s autograph and a patch from the pants he wore during the Sept. 20 game, which includes an official MLB logo.
The auction price, the equivalent of approximately 1.57 billion won, is also the highest of any Ohtani card to date, ESPN reported Sunday.
It is not, however, the most valuable MLB card on record. That distinction currently belongs to a debut patch autograph card of Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, which recently sold for $1.1 million.
Topps’ previous highest-selling Ohtani card was a signed “Auto Refractor” rookie card from his 2018 debut season.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG
