Oh Hyeon-gyu bags late brace as Genk beat KAA Gent 4-0

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 09:53
KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates scoring during the Belgian Pro League match against KAA Gent at Cegeka Arena in Belgium on March 30. [AFP/YONHAP]

KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scored twice in the space of three minutes to cap off a dominant 4-0 victory over KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, taking his season tally to 12 goals. 
 

Oh came off the bench in the 70th minute at Cegeka Arena, joining the action after goals from Konstantinos Karetsas in the 38th and Tolu Arokodare in the 50th had put Genk firmly in control.
 
The Korean striker made his mark in the closing stages, rifling home a right-footed effort in the 88th minute before finishing off a slick move with Patrik Hrosovsky in stoppage time to complete the rout.
 
Sunday’s brace brings Oh’s total contribution this season to 12 goals and two assists in 33 appearances.  
 
He has now scored in three consecutive league games for the first time this season, finding the net four times in that time. The 23-year-old’s strong form also earned him a call-up to the Korean national team for the March international break, though he saw limited action — playing just five minutes in a 1-1 draw with Oman and one minute in a second 1-1 draw with Jordan.
 
With the Belgian league season set to run through May 29, Oh has a strong platform to keep pushing for a more regular role with the national team.
 
Genk, meanwhile, sit atop the championship round standings — where the top six teams from the regular season compete in a round-robin format with points halved — three points clear as of Monday. A league title would mark Oh’s first silverware since joining the club ahead of this season from Celtic, where he won two Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish Cups.
 
Genk are back in action this Sunday against Anderlecht.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
Bae Jun-ho, Yang Min-hyeok both find net in Championship Korean derby

Ulsan HD coach feels pride, responsibility to represent Korea in FIFA Club World Cup

[VIDEO] Tudor's first training session as Juventus coach

Sports Ministry, K League to inspect pitch quality after fielding player complaints

