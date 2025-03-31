Kim Hyo-joo wins 7th LPGA trophy, $337,500 in prize money at Ford Championship
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 13:10
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Kim Hyo-joo won the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Arizona on Sunday after a playoff against Lilia Vu, claiming the winner prize money of $337,500 and her seventh LPGA trophy.
Kim and Vu tied with a 22-under-par, 266, forcing a playoff on the par-4 18th hole. Vu made a par, while Kim carded a birdie, capturing her first title on the Tour since her win at the Volunteers of America Classic in October 2023.
Kim showcased a strong performance in the final round during which she made nine birdies and only one bogey across 18 holes.
“I think focusing through the end today was important,” Kim said in a press release on Sunday. “I am very happy since this is my first win in 17 months, and I feel accomplished as I proved that I am still competent.”
Sunday’s victory follows her notable performance so far this season, having made three top-10 finishes in her first five LPGA competitions.
The Ford Championship title makes Kim Hyo-joo the second Korean winner in the 2025 LPGA season after Kim A-lim, who won the season opener Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in February.
Kim Hyo-joo also becomes the 10th Korean LPGA contender to have won at least seven titles alongside Park Sung-hyun, Kim In-kyung, Kim Mi-hyun, Choi Na-yeon, Shin Ji-yai, Kim Sei-young, Ko Jin-young, Park In-bee and Pak Se-ri.
Fellow Korean golfers also demonstrated good performances at the Ford Championship, with Lee Mi-yang tying for sixth, Kim A-lim tying for 13th, Choi Hye-jin and Ryu Hae-ran tying for 17th.
KLPGA-star-turned-LPGA rookie Yoon Ina, meanwhile, managed her best finish on the LPGA Tour by tying for 22nd alongside countrywoman Kim Sei-young and other competitors.
Yoon joined the LPGA Tour this season after displaying a stellar performance on the Tour last season, during which she led in prize money, held the lowest average strokes and accumulated the most Wemade points — awarded to golfers with top-10 finishes in KLPGA events.
But she failed to make the cut at her LPGA debut competition at the Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands in February, before she bounced back by tying for 33rd at the Blue Bay LPGA earlier in March.
The 2025 LPGA campaign has yet to see clear dominance from a particular golfer, as all of its past six tournaments saw six different winners.
The remaining season, lasting through November, offers contenders from around the world a chance to secure wins across five majors and a host of other events with big prize money on the line.
Last season saw world No. 1 Nelly Korda capturing seven wins on the Tour, while Korean golfers collectively won just three titles across 35 tournaments — the fewest in 13 years.
The Tour will now head to Nevada for the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards teeing off on Wednesday.
The first major of the season Chevron Championship awaits competitors in Texas on April 24. The Tour will also start an Asian swing in the second half of the campaign during which it will visit China, Korea, Malaysia and Japan. Korea will host the BMW Championship and International Crown in October.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)