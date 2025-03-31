 Trump gives 'dangerous' 200-year old White House tree the chop
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump gives 'dangerous' 200-year old White House tree the chop

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:59
A large magnolia tree that was planted by Andrew Jackson -- U.S. president from 1829 to1837 -- is seen on the left as President Joe Biden, from left, and first lady Jill Biden, joined by families of deceased U.S. servicemen and women, join hands in prayer around a newly planted magnolia tree during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 30, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

A large magnolia tree that was planted by Andrew Jackson -- U.S. president from 1829 to1837 -- is seen on the left as President Joe Biden, from left, and first lady Jill Biden, joined by families of deceased U.S. servicemen and women, join hands in prayer around a newly planted magnolia tree during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 30, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A tree that's nearly two centuries old will be removed from the White House grounds because it's deteriorating, President Donald Trump said Sunday.
 
The southern magnolia stands near the curved portico on the south side of the building. It's where foreign leaders are often welcomed for ceremonial visits, and where the president departs to board the Marine One helicopter.
 

Related Article

 
According to the National Park Service website, “folklore tells us” that President Andrew Jackson brought the tree’s seeds from his home near Nashville, Tennessee. It was apparently planted in honor of his wife Rachel, who died shortly before he took office in 1829.
 
“The bad news is that everything must come to an end, and this tree is in terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. “This process will take place next week, and will be replaced by another, very beautiful tree.”
 
Trump said the wood from the tree “may be used for other high and noble purposes!”
 
The tree was significantly pruned in 2017, during Trump's first term. It was also damaged in 1994 when a small Cessna plane crashed on the South Lawn and skidded into the White House.

AP
tags White House Donald Trump southern magnolia

More in World

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to over 1,700

Trump gives 'dangerous' 200-year old White House tree the chop

'I’m not joking': Trump says he's considering ways to serve a third term as president

Trump voices anger at Putin for comments about Ukraine's Zelensky and threatens sanctions on Russia

Putin says U.S. push for Greenland rooted in history, vows to uphold Russian interest in the Arctic

Related Stories

White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to Seoul that Trump may withdraw troops: book

Trump's new world order unlikely to punish Korea, insiders say

적어도 29초는 화기애애했던 트럼프와 바이든

Bolton’s fault? Think again

Passion versus numbers (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)