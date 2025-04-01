Acting President Han Duck-soo vetoes bill mandating shareholder protections
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 10:25
- SHIN HA-NEE
Acting President Han Duck-soo has vetoed a highly contentious bill to expand the duty of good faith for corporate board members to bolster shareholder protection, citing concerns over its ambiguity and the potential for increased legal risks for companies.
“I believe there is a need to find an alternative that minimizes potential side effects through thorough discussions,” Han said during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
“After careful deliberation, I request the National Assembly to reconsider the bill.”
The liberal Democratic Party, which controls the legislature, spearheaded the proposed revision to the Commercial Act and passed it on March 13. The conservative People Power Party and business lobbies had urged the acting president to reject the bill, arguing that it could further strain the already struggling economy by increasing legal risks for companies and stifling innovation.
Under current law, board directors are bound by a duty of loyalty to their company, requiring them to prioritize corporate well-being over personal interests when making decisions. The proposed bill sought to expand that obligation by adding a clause mandating that directors “protect shareholders’ interests and treat them equally.” The aim was to prevent controlling stakeholders — such as the owning family of a conglomerate — from pursuing gains at the expense of minority shareholders.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
