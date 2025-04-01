 Consumers drag their feet: Retail sales take a 1.7% hit in February
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Consumers drag their feet: Retail sales take a 1.7% hit in February

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:38
A pedestrian walks past a shoe store in the shopping district of Myeong-dong in central Seoul on April 1. [YONHAP]

A pedestrian walks past a shoe store in the shopping district of Myeong-dong in central Seoul on April 1. [YONHAP]

 
A pedestrian walks past a shoe store in the shopping district of Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on April 1.
 
With the sluggish economy weighed down by global and domestic instability driven by U.S. tariff threats and President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, the semidurable retail sales index — tracking the consumption of products like shoes, clothing and bags — fell 1.7 percent in February from the previous month.
tags Korea Myeong-dong Retail sales

More in Economy

Monthly rent transactions break 60 percent for first time

Consumers drag their feet: Retail sales take a 1.7% hit in February

Korea's exports rise 3.1 percent to $58.3 billion in March on strong chip sales

Korea's financial watchdog finds discrepancies in Homeplus rehabilitation filing

USTR report lists Korea's defense policy, rules on emissions, beef imports as trade barriers

Related Stories

Seoul to use mystery shoppers to catch Myeong-dong merchants ripping off tourists

Seoulites enjoy some Myeong-dong merriment on Christmas Day

Noodle prices rise in October

Korea's retail sales see biggest drop in 21 years despite solid industrial output

Merry Myeong-dong: Everland brings Santa parade to town
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)