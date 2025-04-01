EV experience: Kia to open factory tours
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:36
Pictured is machinery at Kia's Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi.
The Hyundai affiliate announced on April 1 that it would open a customer experience space at the factory, where visitors can experience what the automaker called “the future of Kia” with tours of the production line of the EV3 and EV4.
