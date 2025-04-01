 EV experience: Kia to open factory tours
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

EV experience: Kia to open factory tours

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:36
Pictured is machinery at Kia's Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Pictured is machinery at Kia's Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 
Pictured is machinery at Kia's Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi.
 
The Hyundai affiliate announced on April 1 that it would open a customer experience space at the factory, where visitors can experience what the automaker called “the future of Kia” with tours of the production line of the EV3 and EV4.
tags Korea Hyundai Motor Group Kia

More in Industry

K-pop titan HYBE's gaming subsidiary secures 30 billion won in investment

Hyundai may raise U.S. prices to counter Trump auto tariffs

GM Korea faces uncertain future on eve of Trump's auto tariff

EV experience: Kia to open factory tours

Ever wondered what an EV on steroids looks like? Hyundai did, and got the Insteroid.

Related Stories

Kia logs record operating profit for Q1 despite decline in sales

Hyundai's executive reshuffle promotes financial, electrification leaders

Overseas Hyundai models to receive Google Maps integration

Hyundai Motor, Kia take third-largest share of market in EU this year

Hyundai sets aside 55.7 billion won to support dealerships
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)