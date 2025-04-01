 Hanwha Ocean bolsters ties with Polish partners in bid for 8 trillion won submarine project
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 10:29
Hanwha Ocean’s staff and Nauta Shiprepair Yard officials, along with Nauta Shiprepair Yard CEO Monika Kozakiewicz (fifth from the left), pose for a photo during a business meeting on March 25. [HANWHA OCEAN]

Hanwha Ocean is eyeing an 8 trillion won ($5.43 billion) submarine bid in Poland by strengthening cooperation with its partners in the country.
 
Hanwha Ocean’s directors and staff members visited two of Poland’s leading shipyards — Remontowa and Nauta — on March 25 to discuss potential collaboration in building vessels and providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.
 

Through the naval modernization project, dubbed “Orka,” Poland aims to purchase three 3,000-ton submarines equipped with cruise missiles to bolster its submarine defense capabilities.
 
Hanwha Ocean, in an effort to secure the large-scale project, has been working to strengthen its partnerships with Polish organizations and companies. The Korean shipbuilder signed agreements with Polish defense corporations WB Group and PGZ to jointly launch a submarine business and ramp up their MRO cooperation.
 
The bid for the project marks Hanwha Ocean’s first move since it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with another major shipbuilder, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, on Feb. 25, in an effort to garner more submarine and surface vessel projects. The MOU puts Hanwha Ocean in charge of submarines and Hyundai Heavy Industries in charge of surface vessels.
 
Poland will select its preferred bidders by the first half of this year and finalize the final contractor in September.
 
“We are striving to bolster our partnerships with local firms for the further advancement of the economy, industry and marine development of both Korea and Poland, and engage in more business in Poland, which we hope will lead to winning our bid,” said Park Sung-woo, managing director of the overseas business division at Hanwha Ocean.

BY OH SAM-GWON [[email protected]]
tags Hanwha Ocean Nauta ORKA

