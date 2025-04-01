 Initech to sell shares to raise capital
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 09:45
Initech's logo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Initech, a Korean internet security solutions provider, on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.
 
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.95 million common shares at a price of 7,430 won ($%) per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm has designated.
 

