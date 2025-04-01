 K-pop titan HYBE's gaming subsidiary secures 30 billion won in investment
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:56
HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

 
HYBE IM, a gaming subsidiary of K-pop giant HYBE, has secured 30 billion won ($20.3 million) in investment from three entities. 
 
The investment announced Tuesday comprises 15 billion won from existing investor IMM Investment, a major Korean venture capital firm, while the other half comes from new investors Shinhan Venture Investment and Daesung Private Equity. 
 
“The investment is a result of the market highly valuing HYBE IM’s global publishing and [game] servicing abilities and the expandability of the game business involving the intellectual property of HYBE’s artists,” HYBE IM said in a press release Tuesday.
 
HYBE IM’s CEO, Chung Woo-yong, said the investment was an “important milestone” for the publisher.
 
“Based on a simple IP-based game portfolio, HYBE IM will make the leap to become a next-generation game publisher that is attractive for global gamers,” Chung said in a press release.
 
HYBE IM is known for developing BTS Island: In the SEOM, a casual puzzle game featuring the members of BTS. It also developed Puzzle Seventeen and Rhythm Hive, a rhythm game with K-pop tracks. The company also plans to publish the massively multiplayer online role-playing game Architect: Land of Exile and Project Torch.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
