 Samsung's MX chief appointed to late co-CEO's post as Device eXperience head
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 18:20
Roh Tae-moon

Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience (MX) division, will fill the shoes of the late Han Jong-hee, head of the company's TV, mobile and home appliances businesses, who unexpectedly passed away last week after a heart attack. 
 
The company announced Tuesday that President Roh was appointed to lead the Device eXperience (DX) division that Han headed. 
 
Roh will additionally serve as the head of the product quality innovation committee, which Han also led. 
 
"Roh has led the 'Galaxy syndrome' and global growth of the company's mobile business on the back of technology leadership built through his experience as head of the MX division and its development," Samsung Electronics said in a release Tuesday. 
 
"By serving as the acting head of the DX division, [Roh] is expected to fortify the competitiveness of not only the MX business but also the SET business [TV and home appliances] on the back of his successful experience in the smartphone business."
 
Roh has led Samsung Electronics' smartphone business since 2020. 
 
Choi Won-joon

Samsung Electronics appointed Choi Won-joon, the head of the MX division's global operations, as its chief operating officer (COO), a newly created post. 
 
The company acknowledged Choi as a "smartphone expert" who led the development of the Galaxy smartphone series by serving in various development posts at Samsung's MX division. He previously worked for Qualcomm.  
 
Kim Cheol-gi

Kim Cheol-gi, head of MX division's strategic marketing team, was appointed the head of the Digital Appliances division. 
 
"Samsung Electronics plans to minimize the leadership vacancy at the DX department through the latest appointments," the company said. 
 
"The company plans to roll out a full-fledged effort to strengthen global competitiveness and prepare for the future."
 
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han, who headed the DX division overseeing the MX, DA, Visual Display and Networks businesses, died last week from a heart attack.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags samsung electronics

