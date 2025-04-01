HYBE IM launches new Seventeen-themed mobile puzzle game
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 18:10 Updated: 01 Apr. 2025, 18:13
HYBE's gaming subsidiary, HYBE IM, launched a mobile puzzle game themed around boy band Seventeen on Tuesday.
Dubbed the Puzzle Seventeen, the new game features characters, storylines and decorations inspired by Seventeen, according to HYBE IM.
To celebrate the official launch of the game, all users will receive a decorative item inspired by Seventeen’s light stick, along with additional free time to play. Starting Wednesday, a photo frame designed by Seventeen member Wonwoo will also be presented as a special reward.
In a video set to be released on Seventeen’s official YouTube channel, Wonwoo will demonstrate completing the missions while playing the game to win special rewards, HYBE IM said.
On the official social media accounts for the game, special promotional events, such as birthday celebrations for Seventeen members, are taking place.
Puzzle Seventeen provides nine languages including Korean, English, Japanese, traditional and simplified Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Spanish.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)