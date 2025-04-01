 HYBE IM launches new Seventeen-themed mobile puzzle game
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Games & Webtoons

print dictionary print

HYBE IM launches new Seventeen-themed mobile puzzle game

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 18:10 Updated: 01 Apr. 2025, 18:13
A promotional image of HYBE IM's “Puzzle Seventeen″ [HYBE IM]

A promotional image of HYBE IM's “Puzzle Seventeen″ [HYBE IM]

 
HYBE's gaming subsidiary, HYBE IM, launched a mobile puzzle game themed around boy band Seventeen on Tuesday.
 
Dubbed the Puzzle Seventeen, the new game features characters, storylines and decorations inspired by Seventeen, according to HYBE IM.
 

Related Article

 
To celebrate the official launch of the game, all users will receive a decorative item inspired by Seventeen’s light stick, along with additional free time to play. Starting Wednesday, a photo frame designed by Seventeen member Wonwoo will also be presented as a special reward.
 
In a video set to be released on Seventeen’s official YouTube channel, Wonwoo will demonstrate completing the missions while playing the game to win special rewards, HYBE IM said.
 
On the official social media accounts for the game, special promotional events, such as birthday celebrations for Seventeen members, are taking place.  
 
Puzzle Seventeen provides nine languages including Korean, English, Japanese, traditional and simplified Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Spanish.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen HYBE IM

More in Games & Webtoons

HYBE IM launches new Seventeen-themed mobile puzzle game

K-pop titan HYBE's gaming subsidiary secures 30 billion won in investment

PUBG Mobile to launch limited-time Godzilla in-game goodies

Naver Webtoon becomes first Korean member of global anti-piracy coalition

Producer's advice for gamers who can't beat The First Berserker: Khazan — 'Blame yourself'

Related Stories

K-pop titan HYBE's gaming subsidiary secures 30 billion won in investment

HYBE, Seventeen's BSS to spread K-pop's lightstick culture at the Olympics

Seventeen sells over 10 million album copies this year alone

Seventeen to release 12th EP on Oct. 14

[FACTCHECK] How did Seventeen sell 4.55 million CDs?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)