Some royal palaces, museums to close Friday due to expected impeachment ruling rallies
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:38
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Several institutions near the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, will close Friday, the day that will decide whether President Yoon Suk Yeol stays in office.
The three palaces, Gyeongbok, Changdeok and Deoksu, will close that day, according to an announcement on the Korea Heritage Service’s website on Tuesday. The announcement cited safety reasons due to a large rally expected to occur near Anguk Station and Gwanghwamun Station.
Gyeongbok Palace has canceled a Royal Guard Changing Ceremony at the palace’s Heungnye Gate, and has postponed its evening Starlight Tour to April 14.
Several museums, including the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, National Folk Museum of Korea, National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s Seoul branch, National Palace Museum of Korea and National Museum of Korean Contemporary History are also set to close on Friday.
The court’s ruling on President Yoon’s impeachment will be broadcast live at 11 a.m.
