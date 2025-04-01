Actor Jung Hae-in becomes global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 11:34
Actor Jung Hae-in became an ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, his agency, FNC Entertainment, announced on Tuesday.
"I am delighted to be appointed as a global ambassador of Dolce & Gabbana, and I look forward to the new looks and synergy we will create together,” Jung said in a press release.
Following the announcement, Dolce & Gabbana released photos featuring Jung wearing its products.
Jung and Dolce & Gabbana made their first official interaction when Jung attended the brand's Men's Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show held in January in Milan, Italy, as a special guest.
Jung debuted in 2013 by appearing in the music video for girl group AOA’s “Moya” and is known for dramas and films like "Prison Playbook" (2017-2018), "D.P." (2021-2023) and "I, the Executioner" (2024).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
