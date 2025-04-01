 Actor Jung Hae-in becomes global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Life & Style

print dictionary print

Actor Jung Hae-in becomes global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 11:34
Actor Jung Hae-in [DOLCE & GABBANA]

Actor Jung Hae-in [DOLCE & GABBANA]

 
Actor Jung Hae-in became an ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, his agency, FNC Entertainment, announced on Tuesday.
 
"I am delighted to be appointed as a global ambassador of Dolce & Gabbana, and I look forward to the new looks and synergy we will create together,” Jung said in a press release.  
 

Related Article

 
Following the announcement, Dolce & Gabbana released photos featuring Jung wearing its products.  
 
Jung and Dolce & Gabbana made their first official interaction when Jung attended the brand's Men's Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show held in January in Milan, Italy, as a special guest.
 
Jung debuted in 2013 by appearing in the music video for girl group AOA’s “Moya” and is known for dramas and films like "Prison Playbook" (2017-2018), "D.P." (2021-2023) and "I, the Executioner" (2024).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Dolce & Gabbana Jung Hae-in

More in Life & Style

Actor Jung Hae-in becomes global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana

CJ 4DPlex partners with AMC to launch 4DX and ScreenX theaters in U.S. and Europe

Generation Alpha value personalized experiences, more AI-friendly than millennials, study suggests

Corea Image Communication Institute to host sustainability competition

Seoul Light DDP show 'Poetry of Time' wins iF Design Award

Related Stories

Actor Jung Hae-in to embark on fan tour in Asia and South America

Actor Jung Hae-in joins cast of JTBC’s new drama 'Snowdrop'

JTBC series 'Something in the Rain' set for Indian remake

JTBC's 'Snowdrop' featuring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo to drop in December

Season 2 of Netflix Korea’s original series 'D.P.' wraps filming

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)