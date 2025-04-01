April Fools' jokes and Richard Nixon (KOR)

On April 1, 1992, people in the United States heard news that defied belief. President Richard Nixon — who had resigned in disgrace over the Watergate scandal in 1974 — was declaring his candidacy for the presidency on the radio. “I never did anything wrong,” he said, “and I won’t do it again.”As you might have guessed, it was an April Fools' joke. The U.S. public radio network NPR had hired a Nixon impersonator to prank its listeners. But can the media get away with this kind of thing? As it turns out, there’s a certain tradition behind it. The origins are often traced back to Jonathan Swift, the British author of “Gulliver’s Travels,” who included in his annual almanac a fictional astronomer named Isaac Bickerstaff — and predicted the exact date of his death. Swift followed through with a fake obituary and even published a mock eulogy in pamphlet form two days later. He timed everything to coincide with April 1. It is considered one of the earliest recorded April Fools' hoaxes.One day a year, lying is allowed. Scholars debate why this tradition exists and when it began. But the social function of pranks and jokes is clear. Jokes that “cross the line” teach us, through laughter, where that line is — and what society considers common sense. That’s why even the most serious newspapers, which pride themselves on factual reporting, often go out of their way to craft April Fools’ stories: by creating fake news, they aim to highlight the value of real news.Sadly, that is not the reality we face today. In Korea, the president abruptly declares martial law, and guilty rulings for lying are suddenly overturned. We are inundated with news so absurd that even if it were meant as an April Fools' joke, no one would laugh. The public is sick of so-called real news that feels more ridiculous than fake news.Politics should give people back their harmless jokes and ordinary, uneventful lives.1992년 4월 1일, 미국인들의 귀에 믿기 어려운 소식이 들려왔다. 74년 워터게이트 사건으로 탄핵 위기에 몰려 불명예 퇴진했던 리처드 닉슨(사진) 전 대통령이 라디오를 통해 대선 출마 선언을 하고 있었던 것이다. “저는 어떤 잘못도 하지 않았고, 다시 저지르지도 않을 것입니다.”짐작하다시피 이것은 만우절 농담이었다. 미국의 공영 라디오 방송국 NPR이 닉슨 성대모사 배우를 출연시켜 청취자를 상대로 장난을 쳤다. 언론이 이래도 되는 걸까. 여기에는 나름의 역사와 전통이 있다. 『걸리버 여행기』로 유명한 풍자 작가 조너선 스위프트가 매년 제작·판매하던 연감에 ‘아이작 비커스태프’라는 허구의 유명 천문학자를 등장시키고 그가 죽을 날짜를 적어놓은 것이 시초로 여겨진다. 스위프트는 가짜 기일에 가짜 부고를 내보내고 심지어 이틀 후에는 팸플릿의 형태로 애도문을 발행하면서 날짜를 만우절과 딱 맞췄다. 기록으로 확인할 수 있는 가장 오래된 만우절 장난 보도다.매년 딱 하루, 거짓말이 허락되는 날. 대체 왜 이런 풍습이 존재하는지, 언제부터 시작됐는지 학자마다 의견이 분분하다. 하지만 장난과 농담의 순기능은 분명하다. ‘선을 넘는’ 농담은 우리 사회의 상식이 무엇인지, ‘넘으면 안 될 선’이 어디에 그어져 있는지, 웃음을 통해 가르쳐준다. 사실 보도를 자부심으로 여기는 정론지일수록 매년 심혈을 기울여 만우절 농담을 하는 이유다. 진짜 뉴스의 가치를 돋보이게 하기 위해 일부러 가짜 뉴스를 만드는 것이다.안타깝게도 우리의 현실은 그렇지 못하다. 대통령이 느닷없이 비상계엄을 선포하더니, 거짓말로 유죄 판결이 났던 사안이 무죄가 되는 등 만우절 농담이어도 웃기 힘든 뉴스가 쏟아지고 있다. 가짜 뉴스만 못한 진짜 뉴스는 이제 신물이 난다. 정치는 국민에게 시시한 농담과 소소한 일상을 돌려 달라.